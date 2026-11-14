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Rockstar CEO Dependency: A Governance Risk for Innovation
13 days ago
The recent leadership transition at Nvidia, following Jensen Huang’s departure, has cast a spotlight on the inherent vulnerabilities of organizations built heavily around a ‘rockstar’ CEO. While charismatic leaders undoubtedly propel innovation and market visibility, their outsized influence can paradoxically create significant governance and operational risks upon their exit. This analysis delves into the delicate balance between visionary leadership and robust corporate resilience.