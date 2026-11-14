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Beech football’s defense stands tall in second round against Memphis Central
By Blaine Kellar,12 days ago
Anthony Crabtree was undeterred. Already down one defensive starter and playing another taxed by snaps in the backfield, the Beech football coach took a chance on fourth down from midfield with his team already ahead 19-7 against Memphis Central in the second half of the second round of the Class 5A playoffs. The attempt wasn’t close, Crabtree admitted. The Buccaneers […]