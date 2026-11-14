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If Siri Has Ever Made You Want to Scream Behind the Wheel, Google Just Gave You a Reason to Stop Asking It for Help on CarPlay
By Herby Jasmin,13 days ago
Gotechtor select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links, we may earn a commission. See our ethics statement. Google has launched a standalone Gemini app for Apple CarPlay, giving iPhone users a new way to interact with its AI assistant while driving. Gemini began rolling out globally...