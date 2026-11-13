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FAA issues nationwide ground stop, no planes diverted to Dothan
10 days ago
Dothan, Ala (WDHN) - Flights are halted at airports across the United States due to unspecified 'extraordinary circumstances,' FAA says. The FAA notice on Friday afternoon said the ground stop was being imposed "due to extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety." This is the first nationwide ground stop since January 2023 when a key FAA computer system malfunctioned. Before that the last time had been after the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.