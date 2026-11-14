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UTU's Boyd urges BLE's Hahs to strongly support merger in light of continued opposition (11/14/2001)
12 days ago
Although United Transportation Union (UTU) officials believe that negotiating an equitable agreement for remote-control implementation is essential — fully protective of train and engine-service workers — the union plans to hold off negotiations with carriers until Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers (BLE) members vote on the proposed UTU-BLE merger.