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AI, Trust and Responsibility: Inside the Albers Center for Business Ethics
10 days ago
From artificial intelligence (AI) to global supply chains, today's business leaders face ethical questions that rarely come with easy answers. At the Albers School of Business and Economics, the Center for Business Ethics (CBE) prepares students to meet those questions with sound judgment through real-world cases, conversations with industry leaders and research on the issues shaping business today. This work is made possible in part through the generosity of donors who established and contributed to three endowments: the Center for Business Ethics Endowment, the Boeing Frank Shrontz Chair of Professional Ethics and the Brian Webster Endowment for the Center for Business Ethics. With this support, the CBE continues its work, led by its director, Jeffery Smith, with support from graduate assistants Dmitry Startsev and Megha Chauhan.