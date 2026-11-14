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Humane Society of the Ohio Valley revisits request to Washington County
By Sophie Wheeler,12 days ago
MARIETTA - The Humane Society of the Ohio Valley met with Washington County Commissioners following their request for additional funding in August on Thursday morning. In the August meeting, the organization requested an additional $15,000 per month for daily operations and services. Following the advice of commissioners, Executive Director Amy...
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