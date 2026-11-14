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Samuel Marquis on the Campbell Conversations
By Grant Reeher,13 days ago
Grant Reeher: Welcome to the Campbell Conversations, I'm Grant Reeher. My guest today is a bit different from the typical author I speak with on this program. First, he’s the ninth great grandson of Captain Kidd, whom he's written about. But for our purposes today, Samuel Marquis has written an interesting historical account of a significant moment in New York back before it became a state. And he's managed to publish this and a number of other well-regarded histories and works of historical fiction as his night job. By day, he's a vice president of an environmental consulting firm in Boulder, Colorado. His new book is titled, "Empire and Frontier: Colonel Peter Schuyler and the Valiant Iroquois in King William's War: 1689-1701." Mr. Marquis, welcome to the program. And it sounds like you've got a very full life, congratulations.