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Man wanted for allegedly inappropriately touching 5-year-old girl in Mission Beach
By highliteagent,11 days ago
Crime Stoppers and the San Diego Police Department are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a 60-year-old man who allegedly inappropriately handled a 5-year-old girl at Mission Beach in early November. On Wednesday, November 4, about 3 p.m., the suspect allegedly unlawfully touched the child on Mission...
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