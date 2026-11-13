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Coby White puts up 21 points in Thursday's loss
5 days ago
Coby White scored 21 points (8-16 FG, 2-7 3PT, 3-3 FT) to go with three rebounds and three assists in Thursday's 101-96 loss to the Suns. Playing in just his fifth game of the campaign so far, White led the Hornets in scoring with a new season high in points Thursday night. White has played 20 minutes in each of the last two games, combining for 31 points and 12 assists between them.