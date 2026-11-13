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Ayo Dosunmu puts up 18 in win over Mavs
7 days ago
Ayo Dosunmu scored 18 points (8-15 FG, 2-4 3P) with two rebounds, an assist, steals and block in the Wolves’ 133-94 blowout win over the Mavericks. Dosunmu has only one game with at least four rebounds in his last four outings. It’s a bit of a downturn from his production earlier this season, including a game with 12 boards earlier this month. Still, he’s a consistent scorer and playmaker, so keep him in lineups.