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David Montgomery (groin) officially questionable for Sunday
10 days ago
Montgomery has been out for most of the season due to a lingering groin issue, but he was able to practice in full on Friday and will have a real chance to make his return to the lineup on Sunday. The team will make a decision about his availability closer to game time, and if he's cleared to play, fantasy managers should expect Woody Marks to see significantly less work moving forward.