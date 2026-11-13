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Kenneth Walker III (groin) officially questionable for Sunday
10 days ago
Walker surprisingly missed Kansas City's practice on Friday due to a groin injury, and that same issue is going to leave him questionable to play heading into the weekend. The team will evaluate his status again closer to game time, and fantasy managers should expect Emmett Johnson to see a large workload and be a good fantasy option if Walker is unable to play against the Falcons this week.