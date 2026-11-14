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Man Utd should revive talks with Pochettino’s ex-sporting director
13 days ago
Manchester United fans have voiced their anger not only at the owners. Other members of the hierarchy, such as football director Jason Wilcox, have also been in the spotlight. Jason Wilcox is frequently zoomed in on by TV cameras at Manchester United matches. They tend to capture his facial expression when the team is losing or when fans sing about their disapproval of his presence at the club.