undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Butler County organizations work through Outlook outage
By Varad RaigaonkarEagle Staff Writer,12 days ago
The daylong Microsoft outage that began Thursday afternoon interrupted a key channel of communications for 400 million active accounts across the globe. The outage affected Outlook, the company’s email platform, as well as its Teams communications software and Copilot AI tool. Among those affected were several Butler County entities...
2