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North Iowa Outdoors: Add Winter Wonder to Your Yard or Acreage
By AJ Taylor,13 days ago
Spruce up your yard or acreage with these trees and shrubs that will look good all year long. White pine – The only common pine in Iowa, the white pine has long narrow cones and soft plumy grass-like needles in bundles of five. Its curved upper branches provide beautiful asymmetry. The white pine will grow 50 to 75 feet tall and likes well-drained, sandy soil. Widely used as Christmas trees.
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