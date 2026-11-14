undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
HS FB: Stratford, John Milledge, Westfield advance to finales; county of Houston goes 1-5; ACE guts out first playoff W; Bleckley County & Dublin win by 119-34; Northeast, Dodge County roll
13 days ago
Come back Saturday morning and afternoon to check out the GHSA seedings and playoff pairings. Editor’s note: Thanks to Dublin and John Milledge for sending box scores Friday night to The Central Georgia Sports Report. Note: Scoretracker users, please note the time of major plays and all scores, and...