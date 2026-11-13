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Central Georgia HS football scouting reports
8 days ago
Listed are the GHSA’s postseason rankings first, and any Georgia HS Football Daily composite rankings.Stats are mostly based on what teams report to MaxPreps. Houston County has won at least one playoff game every year since Jeremy Edwards took over, and will need the defense to step up to keep that streak going. Kell and Houston County score the same, but Kell allows 14 fewer points. Granted, that’s also against a less challenging schedule. Both teams are balanced, and a key is the Bears and RB Austin Stinson, and keeping the defense off the field.