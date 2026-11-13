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Hainanese Chicken Rice (海南鸡饭)
By Maggie Zhu,8 days ago
May contain affiliate links, read our disclosure policy. This Hainanese Chicken Rice brings a restaurant-style meal to your home kitchen, with tender, juicy poached chicken, fragrant jasmine rice cooked in chicken fat and broth, and two flavorful homemade dipping sauces. My recipe uses a simple poaching method and a rice cooker to make this comforting meal surprisingly easy to prepare, without any complicated techniques.