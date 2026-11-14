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FBI part of investigation into credible bomb threat at Illinois ethanol plant
By Taylor FlemingHoward Packowitz,13 days ago
PEORIA, Ill. (WEEK/Gray News) - The mass evacuation of neighborhoods within a one-mile radius of an Illinois ethanol plant continued Saturday after police said a suspicious package was determined to be a credible bomb threat. While the package found at BioUrja Renewables was “rendered safe,” Peoria Police Chief Brad Dixon...