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Findlay Sweeps Cedarville to Advance to G-MAC Tournament Final
11 days ago
Ashland, Ohio- The University of Findlay volleyball team punched its ticket to the Great Midwest Athletic Conference (G-MAC) Tournament Championship match with a sweep of third-seeded Cedarville on Friday, Nov. 13. The second-seeded Oilers delivered a strong performance, earning a 3-0 victory (25-14, 25-23, 25-22) over the Yellow Jackets inside Kates Gymnasium on the campus of Ashland University. With the loss, Cedarville concludes its season with a 17-11 record, while Findlay improves to 20-8 and advances to the G-MAC Tournament Final.