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Vehicle versus Motorcycle Collision / East Tropicana Avenue, west of Spencer Street / Fatal #105
7 days ago
On November 12, 2026, at approximately 9:29 a.m., a vehicle-versus-motorcycle collision occurred on East Tropicana Avenue, west of Spencer Street. Evidence at the scene of the collision, witness statements, surveillance video, and dashcam footage indicated that a 2021 Toyota CHR was exiting the Go Carwash located at 1650 East Tropicana Avenue on the south side of the building. A 2007 black and green Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R was traveling westbound on East Tropicana Avenue with the flow of traffic, west of Spencer Street in the middle of three travel lanes (T2).
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