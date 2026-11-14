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The Big Tell: Concrete Angels
13 days ago
Concrete Angels follows Animal Balance, a nonprofit dedicated to combating stray animal overpopulation, as it partners with organizations like Westside Rescue and the Fresno Animal Center to bring M.A.S.H. clinics to the Central Valley. Through accessible veterinary care for cats and dogs, the documentary explores how community collaboration can address overpopulation, prevent animal homelessness, and build a safer future for the animals who depend on us.