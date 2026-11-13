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Essential autumnal albums: Spooky sounds from Portishead to Swans
By The Keystone Newspaper,8 days ago
The official student newspaper of Kutztown University. When I think of autumnal music, I think of string acoustics, echoes and creeping darkness. I tend to be seasonal with my listening habits, so much so that I reserve specific albums that I love for the Fall. So, if you are looking to add alternative, post-punk, ethereal and post-hardcore sounds to your fall playlist, keep reading.