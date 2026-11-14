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Proposed $10.3B Port Authority budget includes major upgrades for Newark Liberty Airport
By Lauren Pena,13 days ago
The newly unveiled $10.3 billion Port Authority budget proposed for 2027 includes historic infrastructure upgrades for airports including Newark Liberty. The agency says it features funding for a new AirTrain, which will replace the old system with one designed to “meet increasing passenger demand and enhance customer experience for airport visitors and employees.”