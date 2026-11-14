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Over 140 student organizations participate in raising over $600,000 with 1866 Giving Challenge
By The Keystone Newspaper,12 days ago
KU’s biggest fundraiser of the year exceeds all expectations. This year’s KU 1866 Giving Challenge brought in over $600,000, over double the initial goal of $300,000. The money will help support scholarships, academic programs, student organizations, experiential learning, emergency funds and countless other initiatives across campus. One of...