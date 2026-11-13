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Study: Client AI Use Strengthens Veterinary Engagement
By Sarah Rumple Mahan,9 days ago
The Human Animal Bond Research Institute (HABRI) and Chewy Health have released a study examining how pet owners navigate care using artificial intelligence. Based on a nationally representative survey of more than 2,000 U.S. dog and cat owners, the research revealed that 36% of pet owners have used AI for pet care, often to interpret symptoms, diagnoses, or lab results.