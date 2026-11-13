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USDA Licenses Cytopoint Plus for Canine Allergic Dermatitis
By Sarah Rumple Mahan,8 days ago
Zoetis has received a license from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) for Cytopoint Plus, a new monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of allergic dermatitis in dogs. According to Zoetis, the single-injection therapy targets and neutralizes interleukin-31 to provide 75 days of continuous allergic itch relief. This extends...