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Every .docx file is secretly a ZIP folder, and knowing that has rescued more than one of my documents
By Ty Sherback,13 days ago
If I were to create a Windows error tier list, I think Microsoft Word telling you it can't open a document would be among my least favorites to see. It's final and to-the-point, but it doesn't give you the full picture of what's actually going on. A .docx file, the kind created by Word, isn't a fragile black-box of data, but a cleverly labeled ZIP archive full of plain-text files. There are corrupted documents that are truly a lost cause, but most of them are simply a folder with a bad apple inside.