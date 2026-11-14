undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
First Alert: Tracking another round of freezing temperatures in the Carolinas
By Elissia Wilson,13 days ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As the cold air continues to spread across the Carolinas, we can expect a few more nights of freezing temperatures. Get ready for a stretch of sunny and dry conditions along with the chilly temperatures continuing through most of next week. Overnight, expect clear and cold conditions with lows in the 20s and 30s. Sunday will be another gorgeous but cold day with highs in the 50s.
4