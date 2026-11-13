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CENTRAL WYOMING COLLEGE EXPANDS FREE WORKFORCE TRAINING AND CAREER OPPORTUNITIES THROUGH RECOMPETE PROGRAM
11 days ago
RIVERTON, Wyo. — Central Wyoming College, in partnership with the Wind River Sage Fund, is expanding free workforce training and career education opportunities through the Recompete Program, providing eligible adults ages 25-54 with new pathways to employment, professional certifications and long-term career advancement. The expansion, recently approved by the...