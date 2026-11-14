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47 BDB Members Named Among Florida’s Most Influential
11 days ago
Florida Trend has officially released the 2026 Florida 500 — the magazine’s seventh annual recognition of the business leaders shaping the direction of the state’s economy. This year, 47 leaders representing Business Development Board of the Palm Beaches member organizations earned a spot on the list, a distinction that reflects the caliber of leadership anchoring Palm Beach County.