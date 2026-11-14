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Pop Culture Flashback: Bird vs. Domino Day (Nov. 14)
By of Pop Culture,13 days ago
While not a special day here in the U.S., Domino Day was a real thing in the Netherlands. At least it was before some fine feather friend ruined it all. Domino Day was an annual event where teams from all over the world traveled to the Netherlands and worked together to create the world’s largest display of toppling domino stones. The event was broadcast on TV each year from 1998 to 2009.