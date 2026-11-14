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Holiday Extras Leverages Codex for Faster App Development and Growth
By Peter Zhang,12 days ago
Holiday Extras, a UK-based travel technology company, is leveraging OpenAI's Codex to transform its software development processes, resulting in significant operational and customer-facing improvements. By integrating Codex across its organization, the company has achieved a 32.5% increase in open-to-book conversion rates on its main app, reduced app error rates from 19% to 9%, and shortened development timelines from six months to just two weeks for app rebuilds.