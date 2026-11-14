undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
History's Headlines: The Actress and the General
By Frank Whelan,13 days ago
In his memoir of General Harry C. Trexler (1854-1933), “The General and His Captain,” featured in the 1984 edition of the Lehigh County Historical Society’s Proceedings, his aide Nolan Benner gave a fascinating overview on the life of one of Allentown’s and the Lehigh Valley’s best-known industrialists, financiers and philanthropists, whom he worked beside for many years. In it are conversations with prominent men and women from many walks of life.