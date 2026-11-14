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Pacific Storm Moves Onshore in California and Oregon as Southern Colorado Prepares for Rain and Mountain Snow Saturday Including Durango and Alamosa
12 days ago
COLORADO — A Pacific storm is moving onshore along the West Coast, bringing rain and mountain snow to California and Oregon. The system is expected to push inland toward the Four Corners, with the majority of its impacts focused across the southern half of Colorado. Northern Colorado, including Denver and Fort Collins, is expected to stay on the drier edge of the storm.
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