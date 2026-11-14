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Next Round of Northwest Flow Snow Develops Across North Carolina Mountains Including Boone and Bakersville With Slick Roads Overnight Above 3,300 Feet
12 days ago
NORTH CAROLINA — The next round of northwest flow snow began developing across the higher elevations of the North Carolina mountains Friday evening. Radar at 6:24 p.m. showed snow showers kicking off along the North Carolina and Tennessee border, especially above 3,300 feet. Slick roads are possible overnight in the higher mountains, particularly in northwest-facing locations that often see the most snow.
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