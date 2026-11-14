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Cougars rally behind Bush's 22 but fall at Madonna
11 days ago
LIVONIA, Mich. – The Spring Arbor University men's basketball team erased a 13-point halftime deficit before falling 92-83 to Madonna on Friday night. The Cougars moved to 3-4, while the Crusaders, who are receiving votes in the NAIA Top 25 poll, improved to 4-1. Spring Arbor trailed 48-35 at the break. Down 53-40 early in the second half, the Cougars scored 14 straight points to take a 54-53 lead on a David Cundiff layup with 14:35 remaining. Madonna answered with seven straight points to regain the lead and shot 60.7 percent in the second half to hold off Spring Arbor.