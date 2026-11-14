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Sunshine Returns to Michigan Saturday but Wind Chills in the 20s and 30s Keep Marquette, Traverse City, Muskegon, and Detroit Feeling Raw
12 days ago
MICHIGAN — More sunshine is returning to Michigan on Saturday after a cloudy and wintry stretch, but it will still be a tough day to spend outside. Wind chills will hold in the 20s and 30s, while daytime highs only reach the 40s at best. The good news is that dry weather is expected for most of the state, giving residents a break from rain and snow.
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