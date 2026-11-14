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Coldest Morning of Fall Brings Wind Chills in the 20s to Oklahoma Including Tulsa and Stillwater as Freeze and Frost Warnings Begin
12 days ago
OKLAHOMA — Saturday morning is bringing the coldest start of the fall season so far to Oklahoma and North Texas. A strong cold front has pushed through the region, with Frost and Freeze Warnings in effect for parts of Oklahoma. Wind chills are dropping into the 20s across much of the state, a big change from the near 80 degree temperatures earlier in the week.
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