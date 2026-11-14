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Cold Weekend Gives Way to Sunny Warmer Weather Next Week Across Michigan, Ohio, and Pennsylvania With a Few 60 Degree Days Possible
12 days ago
GREAT LAKES — After a cold and wintry weekend, the weather pattern is expected to shift back to sunny and warmer conditions next week across the Great Lakes, Ohio Valley, and Mid-Atlantic. The latest European ensemble outlook for November 17 through 22 shows temperatures running well above normal across much of the region. A few 60 degree days are not out of the question later next week.
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