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Smoky Mountains Could See 4 to 6 Inches of Snow as the Road Between Gatlinburg and Cherokee Faces Possible Closure Saturday Morning
12 days ago
NORTH GEORGIA — The higher elevations of the Great Smoky Mountains could see a decent dumping of snow through Saturday morning. The latest high-resolution HRRR model shows 8 to 12 inches or more along the highest ridges, though that is likely overdone, with 4 to 6 inches a more realistic total. The road between Gatlinburg and Cherokee may close if conditions become bad enough, while far northeast Georgia could see a few flurries.
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