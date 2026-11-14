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3 Inches of Snow Turns Beech Mountain and Banner Elk Into a Winter Wonderland With More Snow and Frigid Wind Chills Saturday
12 days ago
NORTH CAROLINA — The first accumulating snow of the season has turned parts of the North Carolina mountains into a winter wonderland. New pictures Friday morning showed more than 3 inches of snow covering Beech Mountain and Banner Elk. More snow is expected on Saturday, along with cold wind chills dropping into the teens across the higher elevations.
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