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Man arrested in Chautauqua County, accused of threatening violence at Brattleboro, Vermont schools
9 days ago
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (ABC22/FOX44) - Shortly after threats of violence put Brattleboro, Vermont elementary schools on notice this week, a suspect was arrested in western New York. Jacob Cunningham, 32, of Coalchester, Connecticut, was arrested Tuesday afternoon, shortly after the threats were first reported Tuesday morning. He allegedly called the Brattleboro Police Department from Pomfret, New York.