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Brattleboro Schools Locked Down Over Threat Call; Suspect Located in New York
By Priyanka Stringer,11 days ago
Windham Northeast Supervisory Union — Reported School Lockdown Response Location. A phone call threatening violence against elementary schools in Brattleboro, Vermont sent police scrambling Tuesday morning, prompting lockdown-style precautions across the Windham Southeast and Windham Northeast supervisory unions. The person believed responsible for the call was located in New York state. Officers were stationed at schools throughout town as officials worked to determine whether students were in any danger.