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Delaware State secures 72-63 victory over American on fourth-quarter comeback
12 days ago
DOVER, Del. — Skylah Kemp scored a game-high 18 points and Delaware State used a dominant fourth quarter to overcome a late deficit and defeat American 72-63 on Friday. Trailing 47-46 entering the final period, the Hornets (2-3) regained the lead and capitalized on an 11-0 run to put the game out of reach. The decisive late scoring burst pushed Delaware State's advantage to 70-56 with 48 seconds remaining.
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