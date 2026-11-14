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HUD Finalizes Immigration Status Verification Rule Affecting USVI Public Housing and Section 8 Residents, Effective December 14
13 days ago
The completed renovations on the first 82 units of the Walter IM Hodge Pavilion in Frederiksted, St. Croix on Oct. 5, 2023. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has finalized a rule expanding citizenship and immigration-status verification for public housing and Section 8 assistance, bringing new requirements to covered households in the Virgin Islands and changing how mixed-status families can continue receiving aid.
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