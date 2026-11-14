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VIPA Warns of Continued Flight Delays at St. Thomas and St. Croix Airports as FAA Lifts Nationwide Ground Stop
13 days ago
The Henry E. Rohlsen Airport on St. Croix. Photo Credit: ERNICE GILBERT, V.I. CONSORTIUM. The Federal Aviation Administration has lifted the nationwide ground stop that disrupted air travel across the United States on Friday, including the U.S. Virgin Islands, but the V.I. Port Authority is warning that flight delays may continue Saturday as airport operations return to normal.