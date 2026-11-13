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Low-Flying Aircraft to Survey USVI Geology for Earthquake and Tsunami Research
7 days ago
A DHC-6-300 Twin Otter will conduct low-level USGS survey flights over the U.S. Virgin Islands and surrounding waters to help scientists better understand earthquake, tsunami and landslide hazards. Low-flying aircraft will begin surveying the U.S. Virgin Islands and surrounding waters this month as the U.S. Geological Survey gathers information to...