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Senate Sets Nov. 24 Hearing on Hospital Leases, Reported Storage of Human Remains and Board Oversight
13 days ago
The Senate Committee on Health, Hospitals and Human Services has scheduled a November 24 hearing to examine hospital leases and leaseback arrangements, reported storage of human remains and body parts in trailers, and the hospital board’s oversight of finances and executive compensation. The hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m....